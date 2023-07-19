Roadworks, reconstruction well underway

Work is well underway on the District of Houston’s major above and below ground works projects for this year — sidewalk and catch basin work on Hwy16 from Poulton to Butler, a right hand turn lane from Copeland to Hwy16 with a replacement water main under the surface and a full scale reconstruction of 10 St. from Poulton to Butler.

By itself the 10 St. project continues the District’s longer term plan to redo the streets within the downtown core — 9th St. has already been done and 11th St. is next on the District’s list.

Just over half of the cost of the Hwy16 work is being covered by senior government grants, just over 42 per cent of the cost of the Copeland turn lane is being covered by senior government grants and fully 90 per cent of 10th St. is being financed by senior government grants.

By far, the $6.5 million Northern Capital and Planning grant, received in 2019 and 2020, has helped finance what might otherwise be unaffordable projects.

The grant is being tapped for $168,589 for the Copeland turn lane work and $1.082 million for the 10th St. work.

Another $165,000 has been allocated to the District’s overall paving budget to help increase it to $650,000 this year. The grant also helped finance the reconstruction of 9th St.

In future years, the District wants to use nearly $183,000 of the Northern Capital Planning grant to better define its continuing plan to maintain or replace District-owned facilities and infrastructure.

It also wants to spend $387,148 next year on a detailed design and costing estimated for a structure to replace the aging community hall.

Even though the District is committing money to improve its road system, the state of some roads elsewhere continues to be a challenge.

The latest resident to speak on the matter was Mark Strickland who told council July 4 that the Highway Crescent intersection leading up Norwood is particularly in bad shape.

“Right by the graveyard is just awful,” Strickland told council members.

The construction of a cell tower adjacent to the graveyard resulted in damage to the road surface, he added.

“All of a sudden it showed up. I don’t think any of you would want it in your neighbourhood,” he said.

“The roads have to be maintained. I pay outrageous property taxes and garbage disposal is all I get.”