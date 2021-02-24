Road work and snow removal ranked as important in citizen survey

But residents also expressed dissatisfaction with each

Residents rank snow removal as a high priority within District boundaries. (Houston Today file photo)

Residents rank snow removal as a high priority within District boundaries. (Houston Today file photo)

Maintaining and renewing the District of Houston’s roads and its water and sewer systems ranked first among community issues by residents who responded to a District survey.

The survey, conducted online from Jan. 19 to Feb. 12, helped meet the District’s legislated obligation to gather public opinion as it prepares its budget for this year and updates its longer term financial planning.

Access to health services ranked second among community priorities with trails, paths and sidewalk reliability ranking third, economic diversification fourth and access to recreation opportunities placing fifth.

Just 97 people responded to the online survey, an estimated 3.12 per cent of the District’s population with people between the ages of 55-64 ranking first in responses based on age. More women than men participated.

Out of 15 community issues listed, the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change ranked 14th and 15th.

Survey participants were also asked to rank their top five municipal services in terms of importance to the community.

Emergency services — fire, road rescue and medical — ranked first in that category with snow removal coming second followed by road construction and maintenance, the leisure facility pool and gym and maintenance of parks, greenspaces and trails.

The five least important municipal services were listed as arts, culture and heritage, animal control, providing information and customer service, community grant writing and cemetery services.

“It is important to note that some services may be more important to others than they are for some depending upon demographics,” noted District communications officer Holly Brown in presenting a summary to council.

She said 81 per cent of those who responded owned a home and so “they may place a higher importance on things such as garbage collection and water services.”

And although road construction and maintenance and snow removal ranked high in importance, 62 per cent of respondents were the least satisfied with road construction and maintenance while half placed snow removal at the second lowest level of service satisfaction.

One-quarter of those who responded were unaware of the District’s animal control service while 22 per cent were unaware of its bylaw enforcement service and 22 per cent were unaware of the role it plays in art and culture.

The District is required by law to balance its budget each year and 30 per cent favoured increasing user fees for services as one way of accomplishing that while 26 per cent called for a slight increase in property taxes.

A majority of respondents did say they favoured a property tax increase of two to two and a half percent to maintain existing service levels, something that would generate $88,600 to $110,750 a year.

And should council raise taxes beyond that range, a slim majority of respondents were in favour should the increase go to road maintenance and construction while 32 per cent favoured the increase be used to increase snow removal.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dog missing for 17 days through cold snap reunited with owner in northern B.C.
Next story
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Just Posted

FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

(Black Press file photo)
Charges laid against two suspects in pre-Christmas home invasion

An 88-year-old woman was hospitalized after being bear-sprayed in the face Dec. 18, 2020

Liam and Tyler Spaans, (L-R), are two of the current lifeguards at the Houston Leisure Facility. (Houston Leisure Services file photo)
Leisure facility anticipates need for lifeguards

Has been challenged in the past

Residents rank snow removal as a high priority within District boundaries. (Houston Today file photo)
Road work and snow removal ranked as important in citizen survey

But residents also expressed dissatisfaction with each

The Topley Fire department will be using the funding towards new gear. (File photo)
Topley Fire Protection Society gets a $100,000 grant

Society among 132 recepients of the province’s Community Gaming Grant

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a news conference at the legislature in Victoria on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 559 new cases of COVID-19, one death

4,677 cases of the virus remain active in the province; 238 people are in hospital

Vancouver Canucks left wing Antoine Roussel (26) tries to get a shot past Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) during second period NHL action in Vancouver, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canucks cough up 3-0 lead, fall 4-3 to visiting Edmonton Oilers

Vancouver falls to 8-13-2 on the NHL season

Temporary changes to allow for wholesale pricing for the hospitality industry were implemented June 2020 and set to expire March 31. (Pixabay photo)
Pubs, restaurants to pay wholesale prices on liquor permanently in COVID-recovery

Pre-pandemic, restaurateurs and tourism operators paid full retail price on most liquor purchases

Wade Dyck with Luna, a dog who went missing near the Chasm for 17 days following a rollover on Feb. 5. (Photo submitted).
Dog missing for 17 days through cold snap reunited with owner in northern B.C.

Family ecstatic to have the Pyrenees-Shepherd cross back home.

Ancestral human remains were found at a Saanich construction site Feb. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
Ancestral human remains discovered at B.C. construction site; death likely suspicious

Remains show cause of death likely not natural

Quesnel RCMP confirmed they are investigating a residential break-in at a home on the Barkerville Highway. (File image)
Thieves make off with $300K in Cariboo miner’s retirement gold

Tim Klemen is offering a reward for the return of his gold

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire. Image: The Canadian Press
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges

Maxwell claims she will renounce her U.K. and French citizenships if freed

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Feds agree people with mental illness should have access to MAID — in 2 years

This is one of a number of changes to Bill C-7 proposed by the government

. (Photo courtesy of Shane Chartrand)
Grants aim to replenish threatened Indigenous food systems in B.C.

The grants range from $100 to $10,000 and cover activities such as creating food or medicine gardens,

Most Read