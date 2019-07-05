Adding turning lanes to the Hwy16 and McKilligan Road intersection will cost $600,000. (File photo)

Road project set for August start

Turning lanes to be added to Hwy16 and McKilligan Road intersection

The project to improve motorists’ safety at the intersection of McKilligan Road and Hwy16 east of Houston is set to take place in late August.

A timeline of approximately three weeks has been set for the project and the cost is estimated at $600,000, indicates information from the provincial transportation and infrastructure ministry.

“Work will include a westbound left-turn lane and an eastbound right-turn lane, along with the installation of additional lights for improved visibility at the intersection,” the ministry said in a statement.

“This project will increase safety for all road users, including the high percentage of large vehicles that need time to slow down before turning at the intersection to access the regional landfill.”

The ministry won’t be tendering this project to a single contractor. Instead the work will be done by hiring local equipment contractors and operators.

“During construction, single lane alternating traffic will be in place, and drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution when travelling through the work area,” the ministry said.

The McKilligan Road is one of several to be undertaken by the ministry in the region this year.

Sealcoating of approximately 16 kilometres of Babine Lake Road, beginning at Hwy 16, is set as is sealcoating of 18 kilometres of Hwy16 from Tower Road to Wakefield Road near Telkwa.

And 50 kilometres of sealcoat will be applied on Hwy16 from Boulder Creek West to the Carnaby Road as well as on the Kispiox Valley Road.

On Haida Gwaii to bridges are to be replaced between Port Clements and Tlell. This project also involves upgrades to the approaches of the two bridges.

And at the intersection of Hwy16 and Hwy37 South in Thornhill, where there is now a four-way stop, the ministry is to tender a significant contract to replace the four-way stop with a traffic roundabout.

This project was first announced in 2017 and initial clearing of trees surrounding the four-way stop took place last year.

Part of the work to make room for the roundabout involves moving the transportation ministry’s weighscales located immediately adjacent to the four-way stop.

