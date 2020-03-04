Ringette players enjoyed B.C. Winter Games in Fort St. John

The two Houston ringette athletes who played on the northwest zone’s team at the B.C. Winter Games in Fort St. John last month had a fulfilling time at the competition, reports Dean Emberley, an assistant coach and local resident.

“Allison Emberley and Marisa Klawitter enjoyed every aspect of the games from the travel which is always exciting to travel by plane to having four nights at the school which is like a high school slumber party,” he said of the accommodation in Fort St. John.

”They enjoyed staying at the school because all teams were at the school and you get to interact and meet a lot of new friends.”

Other than the competition, Emberley said Allison enjoyed the special events, such as dances with a wide variety of activities, held each night.

Emberley also credited the Fort St. John organizing committee for staging the games.

“As a coach I thought that Ft St John did an exceptional job and my hats go off to them with a job well done and I glad I was able to attend,” he said.

The ringette team placed sixth overall, the best showing ever for a ringette team from the northwest.

“Our team played incredibly well, but our goalie, Sasha Davies, and forward, Trezden Pushong, were our MVPs. Both of these players were underage going to the B.C. Winter Games,” head coach Raeanne Vandenbroek said.

Davies and Pushong are from Terrace which provided all of the athletes for the team with the exception of the two Houston players.

As with Emberley, Vandenbroek said she was proud of what the team accomplished.

One game against a team from the Fraser River zone went into overtime which was won by the northwest squad.

“They had the best time competing and made so many new friends. As a player with previous B.C. Winter Games experience, it was incredible for me, but as a coach, it was so much more rewarding,” she said.

“We are already looking onto the next B.C. Winter Games in 2022 which will take place in Vernon.”