Construction workers on 10th Street in Houston, B.C. (Andrea Newell/Contributed to Black Press Media)

Revitalization plan in downtown Houston has been affecting the success of local businesses

Construction on 10th Street has been underway since May

The construction on 10th Street in the District of Houston is part of their Downtown Revitalization Plan, bringing new street lights, tables, benches and waste receptacles to the downtown core.

While the revitalization plan will also consist of improving pedestrian accessibility, enhancing motorist and pedestrian safety and improving drainage along Highway 16, it is currently hindering at least one local businesses on 10th Street.

Elaine Hamblin, owner of the Moose Hut, says that business has been slow at her ice scream shoppe that serves up handcrafted deserts.

“We can’t really do much about it. We just have to wait until it’s done,” she said, adding she fears it will take longer than initially planned.

“There’s no cars allowed on the street right now, so it’s all just foot traffic. Most of our costumers have to come in from the back alleyway.”

READ MORE: Council turns attention to 10th Street update

Michael Dewar, the Chief Administrative Officer for the District of Houston, says that the work on 10th Street not only aligns with their Downtown Revitalization Plan, but will also replace the end of life infrastructure water and sewer below the ground.

Dewar says that significant efforts have been made to minimize these impacts to local businesses, but businesses are still being impacted while the work progresses.

“Efforts have been made to ensure there is adequate parking in to accommodate visitors and access to all businesses throughout the work. Businesses in various locations have also experienced temporary water shut offs while infrastructure is being replaced. Efforts were made to warn businesses ahead of these temporary service outages,” Dewar said.

The 10th Street redevelopment is 90 per cent grant-funded and is deemed as necessary to fix the underground infrastructure, and construction has been happening since May. The town has made parking available on the southside of 10th Street next to Arend’s Specialty Company.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lighting pushes B.C. wildfire count past 400, rain may help pushback
Next story
PODCAST: One-on-one with B.C. blues legend David Gogo

Just Posted

Residents stroll past a tent displaying an array of vibrant artworks at the Artists in the Park event on Aug. 12, hosted by the Terrace Art Gallery during the Riverboat Days festival, taking in the creativity and craftsmanship of local artists. (Submitted photo)
ROUNDUP: 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days celebrates another successful year

Terrace Restorative Justice Program Director Alex Blum-Walker stands outside the Volunteer Terrace office, which also serves as the home for the Terrace Restorative Justice program, on Aug. 18. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Terrace Restorative Justice inks pivotal agreement with B.C. Crown counsel

John Brown Creek wildfire. (Emily Myerscough photo)
Evacuation alert issued for Witset wildfire

The Pacific Salmon Foundation is asking the public to watch for low stream levels in B.C. and report their findings with a new online tool to help save spawning and juvenile salmon. File photo
Online reporting tool launched to save spawning salmon