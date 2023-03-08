Christa Czirfusz is the reuse worker at Houston Community Services. Czirfusz organizes donations and helps low income people or emergency victims access to clothing, footwear, household items such as furniture, kitchen ware, linens, towels, blankets, baby items, etc. All inventory as well as the food pantry items are donated and can be accessed by appointment. The reuse program is accessed by 40 to 70 families monthly. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Support Centre
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Good News
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map