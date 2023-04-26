Retirements, transfers taking place as Canfor closes its mill

Close to 50 hourly and salaried Canfor workers have taken advantage of retirement packages, the company indicated in information provided last week on the impact to its 330-person workforce since the closure of its mill here was announced the end of January.

Those packages for qualifying workers primarily are meant to provide an early retirement financial bridge to the time when a person’s normal pension income would begin.

It’s a provincial government program that’s been in place for some time for workers affected by closures in the forest sector and is financed by both the province and forest companies.

“Of our hourly workers, approximately a dozen have accepted positions at other Canfor facilities and eight will continue to provide services in Houston,” the Canfor’s senior vice president of Canadian operations Kevin Horsnell added in the information provided that was current as of last week.

Approximately 30 of the company’s salaried staff have already transferred to other Canfor mills, will be on salary continuance through what the company hopes is the transition phase between the closure of the mill and the opening of a new one, or will continue to work in the Houston operation.

Although the mill is closed, Canfor will keep logging the lands under licence, said Horsnell.

“Our 20-person woodlands team is being retained to maintain forestry operations and are not impacted by the temporary closure,” he said.

It is our intention to keep as much harvesting activity going as possible to support a viable contractor workforce for the long term.”