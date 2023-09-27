Restaurant renos continue at entertainment plaza

Work continues on an extensive renovation of the former Lee’s Garden Restaurant space in the Pleasant Valley Plaza building thanks to a significant grant received by building owner Houston Link to Learning.

Using the $607,592 from the provincial Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program, Houston Link to Learning is doing a complete renovation of the restaurant space as both a meeting and food services location.

The overall goal is not only to provide a service to the community but also provide job and skills training.

“When complete it would be great to have another restaurant in there, if not we will use the space as a venue for multiple events,” said Houston Link to Learning’s manager Marian Ells.

She said Houston Link to Learning has managed to cope with the general shortage of construction contractors.

“We have someone working on this through the winter months when there is not so much work outside,” Ells added.

Still to be decided is a new decor for the restaurant space. Some of the former restaurant’s dishware is being used in other Houston Link to Learning programs.

While work continues in the former restaurant space, Houston Link to Learning is applying for another grant for renovations elsewhere in the Pleasant Valley Plaza building.

The grant would come from the same Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program as the first one.

“This recent application proposed a full renovation of the concession, the electrical system, the bowling alley and some furniture,” said Ells.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to submit another application, and now we wait and see what happens.”

This new application was bolstered by a letter of support from the District of Houston.

Houston Link to Learning purchased the then-closed entertainment centre in the spring of 2022.

The plan then by the non-profit agency which focuses on literacy and food security was to meet a community need and to provide retail and other training for people.

One of the more popular venues now open again at the complex is its movie theatre.