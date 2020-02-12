Respectful workplace policy updated

The District of Houston council has updated its respectful workplace policy, replacing one first adopted 10 years ago.

“All employees are responsible for contributing to a safe and respectful work environment that is free from bullying, discrimination and harassment,” the new policy adopted Feb. 4 indicates.

“The District encourages employees to actively engage in the prevention of disrespectful behaviours that could harm individuals or the overall work environment.”

The policy affirms the District has a zero tolerance for bullying, harassment and discrimination, noting that these behaviours may result in termination of employment.

In a briefing note to council, corporate services director Jennifer Burns said WorkSafe BC now requires the District to have and implement “a written policy statement clearly declaring that workplace bullying and harassment is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

The District must all provide employees with “access to resources and educational programs designed to prevent bullying, harrassment and discrimination at least once every two years.”

Tuning up for emergencies

The District has tightened up the wording of an application being made on its behalf by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako for a grant to support emergency preparedness initiatives.

And it has done so by indicating that through a joint agreement, the regional district will be the primary applicant and manage its spending.

“The focus of this year’s grant stream is to support the modernization of local Emergency Suport Services programs as they shift towards electronic registration and reporting,” stated earlier information prepared for council members.

“Staff would like to apply for the grant funding to purchase the appropriate electronic equipment, as well as continue the volunteer coordinator administrative position.”

Horse club gets support letter

The District will supply the Pleasant Valley Horse Club with a letter of support for a grant application being made to the Northern Development Initiative Trust.

The grant will help offset expenses tied to the club’s May 16-18 40th anniversary celebrations being planned.

It’s expecting approximately 100 competitors and approximately 300 spectators.