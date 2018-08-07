Residents ordered to evacuate Verdun Mountain area

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has issued an evacuation order for the Verdun Mountain Fire.

The evacuation order is in effect from the intersection of Hewitt Road and Eakin Settlement Road south to Lot 734 and west to Lot 2422; south to Eakin Settlement Road and Spud Lake Road; north and then West to Keefes Landing Road.

The Verdun Mountain Fire, located 17 km southwest of Grassy Plains, has displayed additional growth today and is estimated at 100 hectares in size. The fire continues to grow.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, today the fire is displaying aggressive fire behaviour. Helicopters are supporting ground crews with significant water bucketing.

Evacuees should:

– Leave the area immediately;

– Close all windows and doors;

– Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers;

– Close gates (latch) but do not lock;

– Gather your family – take a neighbour or someone who needs help;

– Take critical items – medicine, purse, wallet, and keys – only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash;

– Register at the Reception Centre in Burns Lake or contact the Emergency Social Services Director from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 250-692-3195; or

– Visit the Reception Centre in Burns Lake at the College of New Caledonia at 545 Hwy. 16, Burns Lake or contact the Reception Centre at 250-692-3195.

Emergency Social Services (ESS) can provide assistance for food, lodging, clothing, emotional support and family reunification. After hours in regard to ESS contact the Emergency Management B.C. at 1-800-663-3456.

If you need transportation assistance from the area please advise the individual providing this notice or call the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-3195 or Emergency Management B.C. at 1-800-663-3456.

Evacuation alert expanded for the area

The RDBN has also expanded the evacuation alert for the Verdum Mountain Fire area.

The alert is now in effect for the area east of Keefes Landing Road to the intersection of Eakin Settlement Road, south to Takysie Lake; east along the south shore of Takysie Lake to Lot 728; south to the Cheslatta Road to lot 1666, west to lot 1622 and north west to Keefes Landing road.

What you should do while this alert is in effect

Be prepared for an evacuation order by:

– Locating all family members or co-workers and plan to meet outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated;

– Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependants and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc.). Have these items readily available for quick departure;

– Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children;

– Arranging to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order. If you need transportation assistance from the area please 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339;

– Arranging accommodation for your family if possible.

For more information, visit https://www.rdbn.bc.ca.

