The annual Pitch-In clean up event takes place May 11. (Provided illustration)

Residents asked to pitch in to clean up the town

It’s the annual chamber of commerce project

Spring’s arrival and the warmer weather means it is time once again for the annual Houston and District Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Pitch In event to clean up garbage and litter that has accumulated — and been mostly invisible — over the winter months.

The official Pitch-In date is tomorrow, May 11, and the brightly-colour Pitch-In bags have arrived.

“There is no better way to celebrate spring than cleaning up your community,” said chamber manager Maureen Czirfusz via a chamber release.

“This will be the 62nd year that we have organized Pitch In for our community. We want to thank you for your support in previous years, and we hope you will continue your support this year.”

The chamber’s organizing efforts this year included asking people to phone or to email to register, asking for the number of participants and whether people will pick up the bags or ask to have them delivered.

”We have prepared maps based on the previous year and want to ensure that we do not have multiple groups in the same area,” Czirfusz added.

To register, call the chamber office at 250-845-7640 or email info@houstonchamber.ca or visit the office in person at 3289 Highway 16, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The office is closed for lunch from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m.

The national Pitch In organization has issued a number of safety tips, aimed at preventing injuries and accidents.

Generally, adults should keep an eye on children and watch for hazards.

Broken glass and needles should be avoided and people should not lift heavy items by themselves.

If in busy areas, people should wear colourful clothing so that they are visible and, when finished, 20 seconds of hand washing is recommended.

More on safety can be found at https://pitch-in.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Safety-Tips-2022.jpg.

