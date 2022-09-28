Residential school survivors flag to be raised Sept. 29

The District of Houston will raise a flag tomorrow, Sept. 29, honouring the survivors of residential schools. (Contributed illustration)

The District of Houston will raise a special orange flag tomorrow honouring the survivors of residential schools.

It’ll take place at 11 a.m. at the municipal office with the flag being raised on a newly-installed flag pole which joins three other poles at the same location.

The flag-raising is one day before Sept. 30 which was proclaimed last year as Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

This will be a first official use of the new flag pole ordered installed earlier this year so that the District could recognize significant events and dates without affecting the District’s own flag, the B.C. flag or the Canadian flag.

The matter of the District having the ability to recognize significant dates came before council this spring when it was asked to fly a Ukrainian flag in support of the country which was invaded by Russia in late February.

The Ukrainian flag went up in early April, replacing the District flag.

In May council authorized the installation of a fourth flag pole and in July, extended the flying of the Ukrainian flag for another three months.

“The conflict in Ukraine is ongoing and is showing no signs of slowing down in the foreseeable future,” noted a briefing note from deputy corporate services director Madelaine Swift to chief administrative officer Michael Dewar and considered by council when it met Sept. 20.

“With local government elections approaching, council may want to consider raising the municipal flag ahead of October,” added Swift of the Oct. 15 general election date.

Council authorized the lowering of the Ukrainian flag so that the District flag could then be raised.

The residential school survivors flag will fly all of October.