The District of Houston Sept. 29 raised a flag at the municipal hall in recognition of residential school survivors and those who did not come home. That’s District chief administrative officer Michael Dewar with the flag while councillor Tom Stringfellow reads the official District statement. The flag was raised to half-mast and remained in that position until Oct. 3. Representatives from the United Way Northern B.C. in Prince George came to witness the occasion. The flag will fly all of October. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

The District of Houston Sept. 29 raised a flag at the municipal hall in recognition of residential school survivors and those who did not come home. That’s District chief administrative officer Michael Dewar with the flag while councillor Tom Stringfellow reads the official District statement. The flag was raised to half-mast and remained in that position until Oct. 3. Representatives from the United Way Northern B.C. in Prince George came to witness the occasion. The flag will fly all of October. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Residential school flag flies at municipal hall

The District of Houston Sept. 29 raised a flag at the municipal hall in recognition of residential school survivors and those who did not come home. That’s District chief administrative officer Michael Dewar with the flag while councillor Tom Stringfellow reads the official District statement. The flag was raised to half-mast and remained in that position until Oct. 3. Representatives from the United Way Northern B.C. in Prince George came to witness the occasion. The flag will fly all of October. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

By Rod Link

Previous story
‘Bringing back identity’: Memorial totem pole raised on Orange Shirt Day

Just Posted

The totem pole was raised into place by a crane as people sang and drummed. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
‘Bringing back identity’: Memorial totem pole raised on Orange Shirt Day

RCMP officers seized drugs, weapons and cash in executing a search warrant. (File photo)
Houston RCMP seize weapons, drugs and cash

View from above of progress on a portion of the LNG Canada terminal in Kitimat. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
PHOTOS: LNG Canada ramps up construction at Kitimat natural gas facility

Houston had a chance Sept. 27 to meet the seven people running for the six District of Houston council spots in this month’s municipal election. From the left, Tom Euverman, Rebecca Hougen, Lisa Mueller, Troy Reitsma, Tom Stringfellow, Daphne Tofsrud, Jonathan Van Barneveld. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
Houston mayor urges people to vote