Residential school flag flies at municipal hall

The District of Houston Sept. 29 raised a flag at the municipal hall in recognition of residential school survivors and those who did not come home. That’s District chief administrative officer Michael Dewar with the flag while councillor Tom Stringfellow reads the official District statement. The flag was raised to half-mast and remained in that position until Oct. 3. Representatives from the United Way Northern B.C. in Prince George came to witness the occasion. The flag will fly all of October. (Angelique Houlihan photo)