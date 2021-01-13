Houston Trailer Park. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Residential property assessments increase overall in Houston

But manufactured home values dip

Property values rose in both Houston and Burns Lake as of July 1, 2020, the BC Assessment Authority has determined.

Using sales market data from that July 1, 2020 date as a snapshot, the authority says a property assessment value as of that date in Houston for a single family residence was $167,250, or 10 per cent more than the $152,000 assessed value as of July 1, 2019.

The assessment authority has 787 single family residences in its system for the District of Houston.

Single family residential assessments rose even higher in Burns Lake, up 21 per cent from $148,000 as of July 1, 2019 to $180,000 on July 1, 2020.

Granisle experienced a more modest valuation increase of four per cent — $61,000 as of July 1, 2019 to $64,000 on July 1, 2020.

The above values are for ‘stick built’ single family residences and do not include values for manufactured homes.

In Houston, for example, valuations of manufactured homes dropped from 2020 to now.

There are 178 manufactured homes having an average value of $29,995 situated within a manufactured home park in Houston. That’s a drop of 3 per cent from the 2020 average value of $30,949. But half of those dwellings are valued at $17,924 or more this year which represents a drop of 17 per cent from the $21,600 value of 2020.

There were 46 manufactured homes not in a park and 49 manufactured homes on properties of more than two acres in size within the District’s boundaries. In each of those categories, values also dropped so that the average drop for all manufactured home classifications was 6.93 per cent.

That decline reduced the overall residential valuation increase within the District to 5.17 per cent.

In the rural area surrounding Houston and reaching toward Granisle, called Area G within the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, the overall residential class value increased from $96.268 million to $113.694 million, a jump of 18.1 per cent.

The assessment authority has 294 single family residential properties in its system for this rural area and 86 manufactured homes.

The average value of a single family dwelling in 2020 in Area G was $192,200, rising to $208,600 this year. The average value of a manufactured home in Area G in 2020 was $107,100, rising to $119,600 for 2021.

Property owners began receiving their individual assessments last week, information from which local governments will now take and use to set property tax rates for the coming year.

Each year the assessment authority uses July 1 as its snapshot date to determine market value for all properties and Oct. 31 as the date to determine physical condition of a property.

Significant changes in an individual property’s assessed value do not necessarily mean taxes will also increase.

The important factor is where the assessment for an individual property rests within the average change of that property’s class within the local government or taxing authority.

If the new assessment is lower than the average, taxes might decrease. If the assessment is higher, taxes might then increase.

Still, both Houston and Burns Lake local governments are planning for an overall property tax increase based on their own financial planning and needs.

In Houston, the net increase is set at 2.7 per cent, amounting to an additional $114,980 to the District’s base budget. Fees are set to increase by two per cent for water and garbage fees and two per cent for arena, parks and cemetery fees. Sewer fees and frontage tax rate are to rise by five per cent.

By percentage increases, Burns Lake’s 21 per cent assessment jump ranked first out of 34 municipal governments with the BC Assessment Authority’s northern B.C. area with Houston coming in at seventh at 10 per cent, a figure it shared with Port Clements on Haida Gwaii.

Smithers ranked second at a 15 per cent assessment hike as did Wells in the Cariboo with Telkwa coming in at at third place with a 13 per cent increase.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths
Next story
B.C. care home allowed group activities to continue after positive test: family

Just Posted

Houston Trailer Park. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
Residential property assessments increase overall in Houston

But manufactured home values dip

The regional jobs picture has improved. (Innovate Impact Media/Creative Commons photo)
Northwest unemployment rate dips again

Is now second lowest of any region in B.C.

Cedar Valley Lodge, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat. The most recent outbreak among workers at the project site was just declared over. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
Second COVID-19 outbreak at LNG Canada Project site declared over

The outbreak was first declared on Dec. 16, 2020

The first of two massive turbines headed from Prince Rupert for the Site C Dam near Fort St. John on Jan 10. (Photo: Supplied by Tasha McKenzie)
Massive turbines begin trek across Northwestern B.C.

Turbines headed from Prince Rupert to Site C Dam to cause traffic delays week of Jan. 10 to 14

New gas station coming to Houston.
Imperial Oil confirms service station plan

It’ll include a convenience store, food outlet

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Health-care workers wait in line at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Socializing after the vaccine: Experts say shot won’t offer ‘free pass’ right away

Expect mask mandates, limits on gatherings, and physical distancing to continue at least through part of 2021

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Dix ‘very disappointed’ some Vancouver-area doctors jumped the queue for 2nd vaccine dose

Health officials say it is just a small number of doctors

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld (bottom right) lights a cigarette during a public school board meeting held via Zoom on Jan. 12. He was also seen drinking from a wine glass before his video feed cut out. (Screenshot)
Controversial Chilliwack trustee causes stir online after sleeping, smoking during Zoom meeting

Chilliwack school board also asked Barry Neufeld to resign due to controversial Facebook post

Dave and Skye Hamming of Tazo Farms are pictured inside their barn, with roughly 110 cattle behind them. A recently installed DeLeval milking robot, pictured in the background, allows them to do more, with fewer hands. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Supply management key to survival of B.C. dairy industry, says Okanagan farmer

Automation, robotic milking; family farms continue to adapt to keep up with the changing times

(B.C. government)
COVID-19: B.C. names new lead for ‘largest’ vaccine rollout in province’s history

Health Minister Adrian Dix said this the largest vaccination effort in provincial history

Kootenay Ice President and General Manager Matt Cockell at his office desk in Cranbrook in 2017. Townsman file photo.
City of Cranbrook files lawsuit against Winnipeg Ice, WHL

Cranbrook seeking compensation for breaking a lease agreement when the major-junior franchise relocated to Manitoba in 2019

Slack line provides thrills and views at Skaha Bluffs Park in the South Okanagan. (Penticton Western News)
Historic ranches, waterfront, trapline part of B.C.’s latest park expansion

Land worth $9.7 million bought or donated to preserve ecosystems

(Piller’s)
Oven roasted turkey breast recalled Canada-wide due to plastic pieces

Recall was issued in January

Most Read