Joanne Woodbeck with Jude. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

Joanne Woodbeck with Jude. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)

Resident wants District to improve snowclearing

Call follows terrifying experience for Joanne Woodbeck

A Houston woman is urging the District of Houston to place a higher priority on clearing snowbanks from roads and sidewalks following an experience which left her terrified, lost and confused Nov. 24.

Joanne Woodbeck has a degenerative eye condition which has left her completely blind and relying on her guide dog, Jude, a black Labrador, when she goes out for a walk.

Jude’s training is such that she’ll notify Woodbeck of elevation changes between a road and a sidewalk, for instance. And she’ll also warn Woodbeck of obstacles in their way when they are out walking.

Jude’s awareness of their surroundings is honed so that when they come in a corner Jude stops and is awarded by a piece of kibble.

But, says Woodbeck, when they encounter obstacles such as high and long snowbanks, Jude cannot guide Woodbeck through or around them, resulting in the pair easily going off course.

“She just doesn’t know how to get around an obstacle such as that,” said Woodbeck of snowbanks and piled up snow.

That’s what happened Nov. 24 when Woodbeck began what normally is a straight forward two-block journey from the Houston Legion to the Bulkley Valley Credit Union – down 11th from the Legion, through Poulton with a left at Copeland to the credit union on the right.

“At the Legion I do the banking and that’s what takes me to the credit union,” said Woodbeck of her volunteering at the Legion.

Woodbeck and Jude have made that trip enough times that Woodbeck is aware of distances and ground elevation changes as is Jude.

This time though, with accumulated snow confusing Jude, the pair veered off course almost immediately, ending up, for a time, near Brewstir’s and close to Hwy. 16 in a completely different direction from the credit union.

Woodbeck can also use the Siri app on her cellphone but while it can tell her where she is, without a clear reference point and with Jude encountering piled up snow, it cannot provide a path forward.

At one point Woodbeck’s convinced she was near Hwy16.

“I could hear the traffic,” said Woodbeck of the highway noise which compounded her fear and confusion.

“Jude’s very sensitive to me and my situation,” said Woodbeck. “She knew I was upset and when she’s also confused, she’s wondering what she has done wrong.”

She and Jude did come to a stop and that was in front of Brewstir’s at which point owner Dana Miller came out to see if she could help.

“They were just standing there. I asked her if she wanted a ride home but she said ‘no’. She’s a very independent woman,” said Miller.

She did orient Woodbeck as to her location so that she could cross the road and head once again in the right direction.

“We had cleared the sidewalks around our business but when she got across the street, those sidewalks weren’t cleared,” said Miller.

“I know that we had that big dump of snow, but that was a week ago. You’d think they’d have the sidewalks cleared by now,” she added.

Continuing walking and still unsure of where she was, Woodbeck finally decided to stop and call her husband on her cellphone.

“I said come and find me,” said Woodbeck who, by this time, was in tears.

And when her husband did find her, she was kitty corner from the legion, just steps from where she had started her journey.

“He was livid,” said Woodbeck of her husband’s reaction at finding her at that location.

Woodbeck says the District should not plow snow from the roadways onto sidewalks, creating the kind of obstacles she and Jude face.

“My dog and I should be able to walk around this town independently,” she said.

“And it’s not just myself. What about others, people in wheelchairs or who use walkers. They face the same obstacles.”

Snow on sidewalks can also force pedestrians to the roadway, creating a safety issue, Woodbeck adds.

Her suggestion is that snow be cleared from sidewalks along with snow on roadways, and piled in the middle of the road so that equipment can then remove it.

Woodbeck has raised this issue in years past, both with council members and with District of Houston staffers.

She says she either gets no reply or is told “that’s just the way it is.”

“How can that be safe for seniors?” Woodbeck said.

A 2018 revision to the District’s snow-clearing policy did acknowledge the issue of sidewalk clearing.

“…. In previous years the sidewalk plowing has been neglected and staff recommends that this level of service be improved,” notes a memo for council in August 2018.

The recommendation was to move sidewalk clearing to the second priority tier, after the first priority which is clearing streets in the downtown core.

The policy also states it is the responsibility of individual property owners to clear snow from sidewalks adjacent to their property, a policy that is similar to that of other local governments in the region.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal
Next story
‘Walking Curriculum’ crafted by SFU professor surges in popularity

Just Posted

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
52 positive COVID-19 cases now associated with LNG Canada site outbreak

Eight cases still active, 44 considered recovered

Salvation Army file photo
Salvation Army kettle drive begins Nov. 28

Hamper demand has accelerated this year

9th avenue pole moved
Hydro pole removed on 9th Avenue

The first major snowfall of the year delayed the removal and relocation… Continue reading

pinnacle pellet
Three injured at pellet plant fire

Pinnacle Pellet temporarily suspends operations

Masks are now mandatory in public places. (File image)
Police take “measured approach” to mandatory mask wearing

Fines can be levied for not complying with provincial order

A tongue-in-cheek message about wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 on a sign outside a church near Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection count climbs back up to 656

20 more people in hospital, active cases still rising

A man stands in the window of an upper floor condo in Vancouver on March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Change made to insurance for B.C. condo owners amid rising premiums

Council CEO Janet Sinclair says the change will mean less price volatility

The Walking Curriculum gets students outside and connecting with nature. (Amanda Peterson/Special to S.F. Examiner)
‘Walking Curriculum’ crafted by SFU professor surges in popularity

The outdoor curriculum encourages students to connect with the natural world

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. researchers launch study to test kids, young adults for COVID-19 antibodies

Kids and youth can often be asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus

A sign is seen this past summer outside the Yunesit’in Government office west of Williams Lake reminding visitors and members to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
B.C. First Nation leaders await privacy commissioner decision on COVID-19 information

Release of life-saving data cannot wait, says coalition of First Nations

MLA Jennifer Whiteside is B.C.’s new minister of education. She is speaking out against Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld and asking him to resign. (Black Press)
New education minister calls on Chilliwack trustee to resign

Whiteside echoes former minister’s promise to look at options to remove Barry Neufeld

Peter Beckett. ~ File photo
Supreme Court of Canada to decide if it will hear appeal in 2010 wife murder trial

Peter Beckett has stood trial twice for murder in connection with the death of his wife, Laura Letts-Beckett

Tabor Home in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
B.C.’s largest COVID-19 care-home outbreak records 19 deaths, 147 cases

Tabor Home in Abbotsford has been battling outbreak since Nov. 4

Most Read