Resident upset over unsightly premises

Worried about a snowball effect

Unsightly properties within Houston are deterring people from moving here as well as devaluing neighbourhoods, a resident told District of Houston council Nov. 19.

The resident, not identified in the minutes of that meeting, said he was concerned that the properties were not in compliance with District bylaws and that the bylaws are not being enforced.

“He further emphasized the snowball effect this may evoke as neighbours may not feel motivated to clean up their own properties if their neighbours’ properties are unsightly,” the minutes added.

The resident also wanted to know if properties that seemed uninhabitable had been inspected and approved for occupancy.

In response, chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck confirmed that occupancy permits are issued only if the building is in compliance with the B.C. Building Code and that building inspectors contracted through the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako are involved for ongoing bylaw enforcement issues.

Mayor Shane Brienen added that councilis aware of unsightly properties and is pursuing various measures, including increased bylaw enforcement.

He also said beautification of Hwy16 through town and in the downtown area are part of the District’s strategic plan.

More housing for seniors

Councillor Tom Stringfellow is continuing to advocate for the needs of seniors in the community.

In particular, the Nov. 19 minutes show he wants council to continue to press for housing for seniors.

“He stated the wait list for housing is continually increasing and that many seniors are in dire need,” the minutes indicate.

Health boss willing to visit

A senior Northern Health official is open to meeting with council to discuss local health care levels, reported Councillor Jonathan Van Barneveld.

That offer from Ciro Panessa follows council wishing to pursue Houston being considered a “small rural centre” as defined by Northern Health.

That designation that would be inclusive of 24/7 care, a service that is not now provided in the community.

Tree bylaw to be drafted

Following council’s wish, District staffers are to draft up a tree management bylaw for consideration.

“The tree management bylaw would cover trees on private and public property. Staff are reviewing bylaws from other jurisdictions, and will also be assessing jurisdictional conflicts concerning Crown land,” noted chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck.

Emergency services grant wanted

The District is hoping a $25,000 grant from the province will helped modernize its emergency support services function.

There’s a shift toward electronic registration and reporting and the money would help by the needed equipment as well as continue a volunteer coordinator position.

Leisure services director Tasha Kelly told council the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako would submit the grant request on Houston’s behalf because it aligns with the regional district’s joint emergency services team.

Previous story
‘I’m so angry I can’t even cry right now’ Candlelight vigil held for Kelowna man who died at homeless camp

Just Posted

Resident upset over unsightly premises

Worried about a snowball effect

Houston may get a new X-Ray machine

An x-ray machine replacement is being considered for the Houston Health Centre… Continue reading

Arena open to users as of Dec. 6

Opening was late because of refrigeration plant delay

Houston secondary school christmas tree

Cindy O’Halligan has been decorating Houston Secondary School’s Christmas tree and lobby… Continue reading

Higher animal fines coming in 2020

Amounts could reach $1,000

‘I’m so angry I can’t even cry right now’ Candlelight vigil held for Kelowna man who died at homeless camp

Shane Bourdin, a father of three, died at a temporary homeless camp earlier this week

Tanev nets OT winner as Canucks top Vegas 5-4 in OT

Pettersson adds pair of goals for Vancouver

Lawyer files appeal for B.C. father convicted in killing daughters

Lawyer files notice of appeal shortly after Andrew Berry was sentencing Thursday

Decision due today in B.C. Supreme Court trial involving Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, is facing five charges

UPDATED: Up to 60 cm of snow, wind expected on southern B.C. highways

Travellers being asked to use caution ahead of Christmas weekend travel

Grand Forks artist plays pot riff on classic Christmas carols

‘Rudolph the Red-Eyed Reindeer,’ ‘Let it Grow’ and ‘Green Christmas’ are on Johl Chato’s holiday album

Baby on board: Woman gives birth in bathroom of Alberta bus, driver helps out

Paramedics arrived, the baby boy was born and all was well – so well the baby got a name change

Trucker trapped in semi for six hours after Highway 1 collision

Power was cut to much of the area to make the scene safe for emergency crews

B.C. trio hopes to revolutionize tree planting industry

Flash Forest aims to plant a billion trees by 2028

Most Read