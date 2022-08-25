Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and Attorney General David Eby listen as B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth describes what police are saying about chronic offenders. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and Attorney General David Eby listen as B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth describes what police are saying about chronic offenders. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)

Report into B.C. prolific offenders will be released in mid-September

Executive summary, recommendations will be released mid-September, full report by end of the month

The province will release its recommendations from an expert report into prolific offenders in mid-September.

Back in May, the province appointed Doug LePard, an expert in policing and criminal justice, and Amanda Butler, an expert in mental health and criminal justice systems, to study prolific offenders and develop options for addressing the issue.

The report will include input from mayors, police, the BC Prosecution Service, health authorities, the Crown Police Liaison Committee working group, the BC First Nations Justice Council and many other stakeholders.

READ MORE: B.C. appoints experts to deal with chronic repeat offenders

In a news release, the government said LePard and Butler need additional time beyond the original Sept. 2 deadline to deliver their report. However, the province has agreed to release the recommendations and an executive summary in mid-September before the full report, which is expected to be available by the end of September.

Municipalities across B.C. have struggled to deal with prolific offenders, a relatively small number of people who committed crimes repeatedly. The crimes range from thefts to unprovoked violent assaults.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BCGEU resumes talks with government as other unions line up for deals
Next story
Investigations into police-involved injuries, deaths backlogging as incidents increase in B.C.

Just Posted

Daybreak Farms general manager Kieran Christison thanked the community for their “eggstraordinary” support as the farm can now get started on upgrades. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard).
City of Terrace backs northwest B.C.’s biggest egg producer to double output

Edmonton resident Michael Kalmanovitch is wearing a red dress in a cycling journey down Hwy16 to highlight the cause of missing and murdered women. (Contributed photo)
Edmonton cyclist on journey to honour missing, murdered women

Electric clocks in the northwest have been running faster. (Contributed photo)
Power switch caused northwestern B.C. clocks to run faster

(File photo)
Morice River wildfire evacuation alert rescinded