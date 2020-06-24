Renewed search for regional district recycling depot

Follows rejection of one site by District of Houston

The Bulkley-Nechako regional district is renewing its search for a suitable location for a transfer station and recycling depot after one proposal was rejected by the District of Houston.

That location on the west side of Nadina south of the public works shop is also to host a new bulk water and wastewater facility but the District decided there was not enough room for both.

“What we’re looking for is a location that’s convenient for residents of Houston and area,” said regional district director Curtis Helgesen.

The regional district does have its transfer station, with re-use shed, at Knockholt but that’s considered too far to be a suitable location for reycling, he said.

“It is a fair distance to drive and we want something that’s closer to better serve people,” Helgesen added. “We’re talking to the District about a few locations.”

The project has now been advanced to next year, something that works out well for the regional district and the District because both have other projects in motion this year.

A budget in the neighbourhood of $650,000 has already been approved for the project.

This is not the first time the plan for a combined recycling depot and transfer station for Houston has been put on hold.

Planning last year was stopped because of the extensive fire at the Smithers recycling depot which accepts material from the region. With it being put out of commission, it could no longer accept recyclables for bundling in preparation for shipping south.

Pending a new location, Helgesen the current bottle depot in Houston will remain in operation.

The regional district did provide a detailed site design, including access and exit routes, to the District for the location near the District’s work shop.

But a review for the District conducted by the engineering firm Urban Systems of both that concept and the water and wastewater facility, which is to be built this year, recommended against locating both at the location.

“The exit for the water and sewer stations is beside the waste transfer station exist, which creates potential for traffic conficts,” Urban Systems concluded.

“It is expected users will have difficulty manoeuveringon site if other vehicles are present.”

The water and wastewater facility to be built is primarily being financed by the company contracted to provide and maintain a large accommodation camp south of Houston needed for the Coastal GasLink pipeline construction. It won’t be fully operational until next year when installation of pipe intensifies.