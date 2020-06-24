Renewed search for regional district recycling depot

Follows rejection of one site by District of Houston

The Bulkley-Nechako regional district is renewing its search for a suitable location for a transfer station and recycling depot after one proposal was rejected by the District of Houston.

That location on the west side of Nadina south of the public works shop is also to host a new bulk water and wastewater facility but the District decided there was not enough room for both.

“What we’re looking for is a location that’s convenient for residents of Houston and area,” said regional district director Curtis Helgesen.

The regional district does have its transfer station, with re-use shed, at Knockholt but that’s considered too far to be a suitable location for reycling, he said.

“It is a fair distance to drive and we want something that’s closer to better serve people,” Helgesen added. “We’re talking to the District about a few locations.”

The project has now been advanced to next year, something that works out well for the regional district and the District because both have other projects in motion this year.

A budget in the neighbourhood of $650,000 has already been approved for the project.

This is not the first time the plan for a combined recycling depot and transfer station for Houston has been put on hold.

Planning last year was stopped because of the extensive fire at the Smithers recycling depot which accepts material from the region. With it being put out of commission, it could no longer accept recyclables for bundling in preparation for shipping south.

Pending a new location, Helgesen the current bottle depot in Houston will remain in operation.

The regional district did provide a detailed site design, including access and exit routes, to the District for the location near the District’s work shop.

But a review for the District conducted by the engineering firm Urban Systems of both that concept and the water and wastewater facility, which is to be built this year, recommended against locating both at the location.

“The exit for the water and sewer stations is beside the waste transfer station exist, which creates potential for traffic conficts,” Urban Systems concluded.

“It is expected users will have difficulty manoeuveringon site if other vehicles are present.”

The water and wastewater facility to be built is primarily being financed by the company contracted to provide and maintain a large accommodation camp south of Houston needed for the Coastal GasLink pipeline construction. It won’t be fully operational until next year when installation of pipe intensifies.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. to begin to test sewage to find clues about where COVID-19 has spread

Just Posted

Poulton and 9th intersection closed until completion of downtown beautification

The District is entering into its third week of a 20-week long downtown revitalization project

Lifeguard app launched to prevent drug overdoses

The province-backed app to notify first responders if things go wrong

Flatbed trailer theft probed

Police asking for public’s assistance

RDBN to consider next steps after Parks and Outdoor Recreation Study at June 18 meeting

Report to District highlights growing demand for outdoor recreation opportunities in region

RCMP detachment remains closed to public

But could re-open soon for counter services

B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Low cases show extra activities can be handled, Dr. Henry says

Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game schedule

Play to resume July 23 or July 24 in empty ballparks

Home services company banned from B.C. for deceptive sales practices

Simply Green Home Services faces $8,000 fine

B.C. Mountie sentenced in ‘particularly heinous’ revenge porn case

Former RCMP officer uploaded videos of explicit acts with fellow Mountie to pornography website

Walmart Canada investigating after ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts cause outrage

Shirts are sold by a third-party seller and the company says it is reviewing the items

B.C. to begin to test sewage to find clues about where COVID-19 has spread

Health officials say pilot project has begun in Vancouver

COVID-19: B.C. records 13 new cases, one death of senior in longterm care

Province has had 2,835 test positive cases overall

‘Increasingly centralized approach’ leads Haida Gwaii SPCA council members to resign

Former BC SPCA members say proposals currently under consultation do not favour small communities

Sport fishing season for chinook salmon closed on B.C.’s Stikine and Taku Rivers

DFO preseason forecasts as low as half of minimum population requirement

Most Read