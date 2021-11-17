Renewed funding for B.C. visitor centres

Destination B.C. renewing three-year commitment

tourism

Destination B.C. is supporting the valuable contribution of its network of community-based visitor centres, by renewing its three-year commitment to base funding throughout the province. In addition, Destination B.C. is increasing the minimum level of base funding to $15,000, for those currently receiving $10,000 to $12,500 per year.

There are 129 community-owned visitor centres throughout British Columbia that are members of Destination B.C.’s Visitor Services Network Program, including here in Houston. In a typical year, community visitor centres collectively serve over 2.9 million visitors at their physical locations, over the phone, and via email and other digital channels. according to a press release by Destination B.C..

In 2020, despite the impacts of COVID-19 on tourism and visitor centre operations, the professional visitor services teams in communities across BC still served almost one million visitors in person and via digital channels. In 2021, visitor centres are on track to exceed 2020 visitation numbers.

“It is crucial for the health of B.C.’s tourism industry to ensure we are welcoming visitors back to all corners of our province and supporting them on their adventures. Providing excellent visitor services is one of the many ways we do this, and I am delighted with Destination B.C.’s ongoing support of the visitor services network. This funding commitment gives communities the resources they need to develop and deliver world-class visitor services in person and digitally, too,” said Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture & Sports Melanie Mark.

President and CEO of Destination B.C. Richard Porges echoed Marks thoughts as well. “Destination B.C. continues to support communities through our Visitor Services Network Program, to help make exploring British Columbia enjoyable and easy. The renewal of our three-year funding commitment, and increase in the minimum amount, will ensure that information is readily available when and where visitors need it,” he said.

READ MORE: Tourism up in Burns Lake for month of July

READ MORE: Village of Burns Lake gets a new tourism coordinator

Have a story tip? Email:

Eddie Huband
Multimedia Reporter
eddie.huband@ldnews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vandalism runs rampant on SD54 buses
Next story
Houston Snowmobile Club gets new outhouses on trails

Just Posted

Local residents are over-stocking at grocery stores in fear of shortages. (Eddie Huband photo/Houston Today)
Grocery stocks should be fine in Houston

BC Bus North is an interim program run by the provincial government meant to replace Greyhound buses in Northern B.C. communities. An auditor general’s report released on Tuesday, Nov. 16 made three recommendations to improve the service. (B.C. Transit photo)
Only 56% of Greyhound northern routes shuttered in 2018 covered by BC Bus North: report

ATCO Future Fuel is to supply renewable natural gas from a plant in Alberta to Pacific Northern Gas. (Photo courtesy ATCO Future Fuel)
Northern natural gas utility to tap into renewable fuel

Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth speaks to media during a press conference in the press gallery at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday February 5, 2018. British Columbia’s public safety minister has condemned a blockade set up along a a forestry road used by workers at a Coastal GasLink pipeline construction site.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. public safety minister condemns blockade at Coastal GasLink pipeline site