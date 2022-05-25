Rendering bear grease in Houston

Dze L'Kant Friendship Centre's Indigenous Early Years program workshop.

On May 17, the Dze L’Kant Friendship Centre’s Indigenous Early Years program in partnership with First Nations Health Authority and ISPARC’s Hononour Your Health Challenge hosted a one day beaver (Tsa) and bear (Sis/Sus) workshop with Leo and Lisa Duarte in Houston. The focus of the workshop was to allow people the opportunity to experience, gain knowledge and have hands on experience the process of tanning. Over a dozen adults attended and dropped in throughout the day and multiple classes joined for 20 minute learning sessions. Workshop also included: rendering bear grease, tanning hides, bleaching skulls, different methods -tradition vs taxidermy and learning the uses for hides and grease. (Submitted photos/Houston Today)

