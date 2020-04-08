Register for a library card in Houston

The Houston Public Library may be closed to the public but it continues to expand its services for residents of Houston and area who are now spending more time at home because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Its latest move is to offer online registration for people who don’t already have a library card so they can also have access to the library’s multiple online offerings.

“If you are a District of Houston or Regional District Area G resident, you can now become a library card holder by registering through our online form,” reports library director Sara Lewis.

“Each person can register for one active library card.”

And when the library eventually reopens, holders of temporary cards will receive instructions to validate and receive a permanent card.

As of March 26, patrons also had the option of requesting items for pick up.

“Material can be requested over the phone, though email, or by placing holds through the online catalogue,” Lewis said.

“Staff will then check out the items and a pick up time can be arranged. Items will be handed off at the door. Patrons will not have access to the building,” she noted.

Items already picked up can be returned to the book drop at any time but, Lewis continued, if patrons are experiencing any symptoms or may have been exposed to someone with Covid-19, they should stay at home and not return the material until after a 14-day quarantine period.

No fines or invoices will be issued on late material.

To order items or for any assistance, call the library at 250-845-2256, email director@houstonlibrary.ca, or send message on Facebook for help.

Here is the link to register for a temporary card, https://bh.bc.catalogue.libraries.coop/eg/opac/register.

And these sites will provide further assistance in accessing the library’s online services.

https://bh.bc.catalogue.libraries.coop/eg/opac/home?physical_loc=6&locg=24

Already checked out can be returned to the book drop at any time. However, if you are experiencing any symptoms or may have been exposed to someone with Covid-19, we request that you stay home and do not return the material until after a 14 day quarantine period. No fines or invoices will be issued on late material.