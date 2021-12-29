Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako applying for internship

Looking to bring intern in for spring of 2022

The RDBN is looking to bring in a new intern for the spring of 2022. (File photo/Lakes District News)

The RDBN is looking to bring in a new intern for the spring of 2022. (File photo/Lakes District News)

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako broad of directors approved a recommendation to apply to the Northern Development Initiative Trust for a grant of $50,000 to host an intern.

The application will be for the 2022 — 2023 internship session, and the program will help assist with the hiring of a university graduate in a related field to work on projects in the RDBN from May 2022 —April 2023. The application is requesting an intern to work in the administration and protective services departments.

According to RDBN staff, the responsibilities of the intern will include community resilience grant application preparation, researching and drafting the emergency recovery plan, maintaining analytical data for the FireSmart program, and acting as an election official during the 2022 election process.

The intern will also be responsible for managing and developing the RDBN corporate Facebook page

Of the grant money, up to $35,000 will go towards the intern’s salary, $5,000 will go towards allowance and travel costs related to training, and up to $10,000 towards housing allowance.

The additional cost to the RDBN to have an intern in-house for 12 months will be approximately $16,200, however, these costs may in fact reduce project budgets as the intern can complete tasks that would otherwise be outsourced to a consultant.

“The RDBN hosted an intern in 2020 – 2021 with great success. The intern assisted us in developing our Records Management Systems and the staff training program for the Records Management System and developed our Business Continuity Plan to first draft. Throughout their term the intern was extremely flexible, everything that was assigned was completed thoroughly and professionally,” RDBN Chief Administrative Officer Curtis Helgesen told Lakes District News.

“We are excited to be able to apply to host another intern in 2022 — 2023,” he added.

Previous story
B.C. Liberals heading into 2022 with new leader, financial pressure
Next story
Houston school trustees named to top board positions

Just Posted

Ruth Hamilton with her famous Golden meteor. The rock is currently on loan to Western University for imaging and scans. (Ruth Hamilton photo)
Black Press Media’s Top 25 most-read stories of 2021

In this promotional image provided by ABC TV, Charlie Brown and Linus appear in a scene from “A Charlie Brown Christmas, which ABC will air Dec. 6 and Dec. 16 to commemorate the classic animated cartoon’s 40th anniversary. Do you know when this holiday special first aired? (AP Photo/ABC, 1965 United Feature Syndicate Inc.,File)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?

People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 walk past a Christmas display in Vancouver, on Thursday, December 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays? What about eggnog – yay or nay?

flyers
Houston Flyers earn gold with clutch win