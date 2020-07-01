Regional District approved for business liaison grant to assist with COVID-19 recovery

Grant offers each of the northern development regions up to $75,000 in funding

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) is in the process of hiring a Regional Business Liaison (RBL) to assist businesses and non profits across the region with identifying and accessing various supports made available during the Recovery Phase of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In an online posting for the position RDBNsaid they are looking for a qualified applicant to take on the role for a 12-month term.

The move comes after the RDBN was approved for up to $75,000 funding for the position through the Northern Development Initiative Trust’s (NDIT) Regional Business Liaison program.

The RBL will work with pre-existing business support agencies in member municipalities to support local businesses to safely resume operations as part of the province’s phased restart plan.”

In Houston, Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Director Maureen Czirfusz has been heading the COVID-19 coordination between the district and local industry, coordinating check-ins, distributing program information to businesses and assessing the overall impact of COVID-19 on the local economy.

The selected candidate will be responsible for informing local businesses with up-to-date information about funding programs. Likewise, they will work with owners on an individual level to identify the best options available to them and help out with application writing to things like grants and funding.

In addition they will also produce and maintain a regional business information section on the RDBN’s website which will provide easy access to businesses wishing to learn more about potential benefits available to them during respective federal and provincial COVID-19 recovery plans.

Grant funding will pay for the RBL’s salary in full provided they are wholly dedicated to business liaison activities within their NDIT region.

“The funding is a one-time offering on behalf of Northern Development to provide additional community-based resources to support small and medium enterprises in accessing support programs made available in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the NDIT application for the grant reads.

The economic development agency is offering funding for up to three RBL positions in each of its four regions (Northeast, Northwest, Prince George, and Cariboo-Chilcotin/Lillooet).

