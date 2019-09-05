Refrigeration room approved

Refrigeration room approved

Cornerstone Carpentry has been chosen to build a room to fully incorporate the new refrigeration plant equipment being installed at the Claude Parish Memorial Arena.

“This room addition allows for the minimum standard of three feet working space around all equipment, unlike the present plant, which would provide the safest and most efficient means for accessing the refrigeration plant equipment,” leisure services director Tasha Kelly outlined in a briefing memo to council presented at its Aug. 20 meeting.

“All equipment will be ground level ensuring it is safer and ergonomically easier to access.”

Cornerstone’s price is $95,000, not including applicable taxes.

Kelly said the refrigeration equipment installation contract let to Yeti Refrigeration did not include a price for a new plant room.

The new refrigeration plant equipment replaces a system that’s out of date and no longer considered viable for use at the arena.

The total cost of the project is now pegged at $960,369.

Previous story
B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Just Posted

Bachrach, Sawyer react after 14 New Brunswick NDP candidates jump ship to Greens

The NDP have not been able to nominate a single federal candidate in New Brunswick

McKilligan Road or Knockholt Road?

Work continues on the $600,000 project to build turning lanes where McKilligan… Continue reading

Exam rule a drag on home development, RDBN says

Government regulations are slowing new home construction efforts in the region, according… Continue reading

Council to key on rail crossings, traffic patterns

Will be meeting with CN

Pedestrian recovering after accident

Man suffered multiple injuries from Aug. 16 accident

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

Former B.C. Mountie charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Kelowna company apologizes for vulgar sign after vandalism

The questionable sign was only up for a brief period of time, according to Mission Group

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

PPC candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley has car stolen, crashed into house

Craven said that he does not believe he was targeted due to his candidacy

B.C. man in hospital after baseball thrown at windshield while driving

Man was driving home from Vernon when glass shattered into his eye

Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

Most Canadians would trade free social media for privacy, government action: survey

Majority of those asked thing social media is overall a positive

Most Read