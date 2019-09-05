Refrigeration room approved

Cornerstone Carpentry has been chosen to build a room to fully incorporate the new refrigeration plant equipment being installed at the Claude Parish Memorial Arena.

“This room addition allows for the minimum standard of three feet working space around all equipment, unlike the present plant, which would provide the safest and most efficient means for accessing the refrigeration plant equipment,” leisure services director Tasha Kelly outlined in a briefing memo to council presented at its Aug. 20 meeting.

“All equipment will be ground level ensuring it is safer and ergonomically easier to access.”

Cornerstone’s price is $95,000, not including applicable taxes.

Kelly said the refrigeration equipment installation contract let to Yeti Refrigeration did not include a price for a new plant room.

The new refrigeration plant equipment replaces a system that’s out of date and no longer considered viable for use at the arena.

The total cost of the project is now pegged at $960,369.