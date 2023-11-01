Reffing clinics in Houston

On Oct. 22 three people were on the ice at the Claude Parish Memorial Arena to train for the minor hockey referees and linesmen clinic. Becoming a referee for the minor hockey games is a great way to get involved in community sports and make some extra money for the winter. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
