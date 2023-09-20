Red hat ladies

(L-R) Karen, Pat, Jackie, Sylvia, Susie, Deanna, Jean seen in this picture are the ladies from the Red Hat Society Smithers Chapter. They could be seen at many locations in Houston on Sept. 8 wearing their red hats as they made a day trip to Houston for lunch and shopping. The Red Hat Society is made up of senior ladies, internationally who network online and in person to support new experiences and opportunities. Beginning at 55 years of age wearing a pink hat then graduating to a red hat at 65. Houston used to have a chapter here and Smithers ladies would welcome a new group of ladies gathering in Houston. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
