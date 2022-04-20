Recyclogic day at Buck Creek Hatchery and Nature Centre in Houston

The A Rocha Buck Creek Hatchery and Nature Centre hosted a PD day camp on April 14 called Recyclogic. Leah and Jacob are seen here enjoying the activities with A Rocha Northern B.C. Project Coordinator Cindy Verbeek. Kids were able to learn how the natural world recycles and how to reduce your ecological footprint with fun, hands on games, upcycled crafts and nature exploration. The event was from 9 a.m. for ages 6-8 and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for ages 9-12. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)

