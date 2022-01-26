Recycled milk containers getting 10 cent refund

Milk containers will be accepted at recycling depots for a 10 cent deposit refund. (File photo/Houston Today)

Thanks to province-wide policy changes for recycled materials

As of Feb.1, an amendment to B.C.’s recycling regulation will come into effect, allowing for ready to drink milk, dairy and plant based beverage containers will be accepted at recycling depots for a 10 cent deposit refund.

The Houston Bottle Depot will of course be included in this new policy.

Ready to drink means that you don’t have to mix it, you just open it up and drink it like water or beer. If you have to mix it there is no returnable deposit available in B.C.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

