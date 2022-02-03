Record-setting 529 organ transplants performed in B.C. last year

A record of 529 organ transplants occurred in B.C. in 2021.

The transplants came from a record 150 deceased organ donors and 75 living kidney donors. The number of total registered organ donors in B.C. is also at an all-time high with 1,566,975 people registered — though the number of new registrations in 2021 was only 10,790, the lowest number recorded since 2014.

Data released by the Provincial Health Services Authority shows the record number of transplants included 340 kidney transplants, (265 of which were from deceased donors), 97 liver transplants, 22 heart transplants, 66 lung transplants, two pancreas/islet cell transplants and two multi-organ transplants.

READ MORE: Increase in organ donors a breath of fresh air for B.C. lung transplant recipients

READ MORE: Organ donation saved record 502 lives last year in B.C.

“Becoming an organ donor is an incredibly important decision that can save a life,” said health minister Adrian Dix. “The selfless acts of people around our province helps others get new leases on life, and I want to thank all those in B.C. who choose to become donors.”

The province noted that another record was set — 775 potential donors were referred to the 24/7 BC Transplant clinical referral line. Referrals are made by hospital-based critical care teams who identify potential organ donors.

“Thank you to the hundreds of health professionals who work in a coordinated way across the province to champion and support organ donation and transplantation,” says Eric Lun, BC Transplant’s executive director.

As of Dec. 31, 585 people in B.C. were still waiting for an organ transplant. British Columbians are encouraged to register as organ donors online at taketwominutes.ca and share their decision with their families.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Health