This is a photo of the memorial plaque for the workers who have been injured or died on the job.(Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Recognizing fallen and injured workers

One April 28 at 10 a.m., District of Houston maintenance crew workers and councilman Tom Euverman gathered at the memorial in Steelhead Park to recgonize injured and fallen workers on the job. The ceremony was followed by refreshments. (Angelique Houlihan Photo/Houston Today)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Landslide prompts evacuation order, alert for properties in Vallican
Next story
PODCAST: Who you gonna call? B.C. Ghostbusters!

Just Posted

The first ever Indo-Canadian volleyball tournament in Terrace was held on April 30, with teams from Smithers and Prince Rupert participating. (Courtesy of Kam Siemens)
First Indo-Canadian volleyball tournament fosters community integration in Terrace

On April 27, Toboggan Creek Fish Hatchery released just over 9,000 Chinook salmon (at the pre-smolt stage - ie. 1.5 years old) into the Upper Bulkley River where their parents were caught in August of 2021. Toboggan creek staff and local volunteers catch the adults and bring the eggs and milt to their hatchery to fertilize and raise and then return them to the Upper Bulkley. Nathan Hofsink was on the fish cannon seen here, had a blast. Toboggan Creek staff released the remainder of their 15,000 total for this round the next day. The Buck Creek Hatchery in Houston partners with Toboggan Creek. Tobaggan Creek raises Chinook and Buck Creek raises Coho for the Upper Bulkley. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)
A total of 15,000 Chinook fry released

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2 men dead after boating incident near Haida Gwaii

Classroom
School district is revising outdated weapons policy