Recognizing fallen and injured workers

One April 28 at 10 a.m., District of Houston maintenance crew workers and councilman Tom Euverman gathered at the memorial in Steelhead Park to recgonize injured and fallen workers on the job. The ceremony was followed by refreshments. (Angelique Houlihan Photo/Houston Today)
