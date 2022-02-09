Recipe bag program in Houston spawned from early days of pandemic

Link to Learning’s program first started as a way to provide food during first shutdowns

Houston Link to Learning (HLL) has given new meaning to the phrase ‘when one door closes, another one opens’.

What began as a creative way to provide food for the community has turned into a growing program providing delivery meals for Houston residents in need.

“The recipe bag program started in April 2020 as a response to the pandemic. In March 2020 Houston Link to Learning, like most other places, closed for a while. We re-opened in April with limited services and no groups. We soon realized that most places that provided food in the community were also closed, and that people were missing these programs and services,” said Houston Link to Learning Manager Marian Ells.

The timing happened to coincided a renovation and creation of a commercial kitchen for HLL, which occurred just months before the pandemic hit. The recipe bag program was a way to make the most of the new facilities.

“We couldn’t gather together to cook but we could send all the ingredients, recipe, and other resources home for families to cook themselves. We also sent home various activity bags for families to do with their children. Initially we supplied 20 bags every second week and the funding came from our Community Adult Literacy program funding,” Ells told Houston Today.

From there, HLL was able to access some Community Emergency Response funding to continue the program, as well as some funding from Second Harvest.

The recipe bag program has continued since then, and currently supplies 42 bags bi-weekly.

In addition to the program, Ells says that a separate bi-weekly food kitchen program also grew from the early days of the pandemic. “It started in a small way in July 2020 with around 30 cooked meals handed out weekly. Today, the Food Kitchen has grown to twice a week and an average of 80 meals handed out each time. All the meals are currently take-out,” said Ells.

The food kitchen is currently funded through Health Canada grant for HLL’s Food for Thought Harm Reduction Program, as well as through Second Harvest.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

