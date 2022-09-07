Recreational soccer

Rec soccer in Houston

Free drop-in adult sports at Four Season park has started as of Aug. 21. Soccer is Wednesday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and softball recreation games are on Sundays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Weather permitting. Although these sessions are not monitored by the District of Houston you can contact the leisure facility for more information – 250-845-7420. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Previous story
Family claims RCMP said man who died in Smithers jail was on ‘suicide watch’
Next story
PODCAST UPDATE: Bert terHart is paddling, portaging across Canada

Just Posted

Barrett Jack. (Facebook photo)
Family claims RCMP said man who died in Smithers jail was on ‘suicide watch’

Recreational soccer
Rec soccer in Houston

CN crews were busy Aug. 29 and Aug. 30 first at the Tweedie rail crossing, above, and then at North Nadina undertaking minor work. Traffic in both instances was rerouted. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
Rail crossings closed temporarily

The Bulkley Valley Allstars cycling team of Cindy Sullivan and Sue Jones are to embark upon a 800-kilometre Cops for Cancer Tour de North ride beginning in Dawson Creek on Sept. 14. With them is Houston RCMP Constable Dhaliwal who was also scheduled to ride until injured in a training accident. (Submitted photo/Houston Today)
Houston cyclists prepare for 800 kilometre ride