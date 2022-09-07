Rec soccer in Houston

Free drop-in adult sports at Four Season park has started as of Aug. 21. Soccer is Wednesday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and softball recreation games are on Sundays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Weather permitting. Although these sessions are not monitored by the District of Houston you can contact the leisure facility for more information – 250-845-7420. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)