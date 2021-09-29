Rec facility passes to help erase financial barriers

The District of Houston has agreed to provide up to five annual recreation facility passes to the Northern Health Authority’s Houston Health Centre for use in its home and community care program.

The intent, said health centre manager Cindy Cockle in making the request, is it provide access to the facility for those who might not otherwise be able to afford to use it.

And the result would be endorsing healthy living and self care, she added in a letter considered by council at its Sept. 21 meeting.

“The outcome will benefit and allow enhanced quality of life by gentle therapeutic activities such as access to the pool and/or gym,” Cockle continued.

“In addition, access will allow less isolation, improving their mental health outcomes.”

Health centre employees will assess each potential recipient of a pass to determine if the person qualifies for one.

And there will be a monthly review of clients to make sure the service is being used as intended.

A yearly adult pass at the facility costs $519.75, dropping to $396 for seniors and youth.