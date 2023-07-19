Real estate sales and prices drop compared to 2022

Real estate sales through the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) dropped and so did prices in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2022, reports the B.C. Northern Real Estate Board.

As of the end of June, 23 properties worth $5.9 million sold compared to 35 properties worth $8.5 million to the end of June 2022.

There were also 39 properties of all types for sale through MLS.

Both the 2023 and 2022 sales figures are down from the first six months of 2021 when 52 properties were sold at a total value of $11 million.

The average price of detached residential house also fell, from $258,169 on 18 sales for the first six months of 2022 to $205,650 based on six sales to June this year.

By comparison, there were 28 residential detached house sales for the first six months of 2021 at an average price of $252,469.

In Burns Lake, 23 properties worth $6.4 million sold through MLS to the end of June this year compared to 44 properties at $12.2 million for the first six months of 2022.

Sales also dropped in Smithers, from 72 properties worth $34 million for the first six months of this year compared to 90 sales at $46 million to the end of June 2022.

Smithers also had the highest average sales price for a residential detached house at $533,852 of 15 communities reporting sales within northern B.C. Second was Terrace at $512,826 and third was Prince George at $500,925.

Houston ranked 13 out of the 15 communities at $205,650 with Mackenzie at number 14 at $118,853. Fort Nelson ranked last at $116,853.

Across the north, the B.C. Northern Real Estate Board recorded a drop in property sales from 2,920 worth $1.2 billion as of June 2022 to 2,033 at a value of $830 million for the first six months of this year.

“There is the possibility of a softer summer, as rates are likely to remain high and continue sapping demand,” the board indicated in a July 11 release.