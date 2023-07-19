Real estate sales and prices drop compared to 2022

Sales across the north also declined

Real estate in Houston. (File photo)

Real estate sales through the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) dropped and so did prices in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2022, reports the B.C. Northern Real Estate Board.

As of the end of June, 23 properties worth $5.9 million sold compared to 35 properties worth $8.5 million to the end of June 2022.

There were also 39 properties of all types for sale through MLS.

Both the 2023 and 2022 sales figures are down from the first six months of 2021 when 52 properties were sold at a total value of $11 million.

The average price of detached residential house also fell, from $258,169 on 18 sales for the first six months of 2022 to $205,650 based on six sales to June this year.

By comparison, there were 28 residential detached house sales for the first six months of 2021 at an average price of $252,469.

In Burns Lake, 23 properties worth $6.4 million sold through MLS to the end of June this year compared to 44 properties at $12.2 million for the first six months of 2022.

Sales also dropped in Smithers, from 72 properties worth $34 million for the first six months of this year compared to 90 sales at $46 million to the end of June 2022.

Smithers also had the highest average sales price for a residential detached house at $533,852 of 15 communities reporting sales within northern B.C. Second was Terrace at $512,826 and third was Prince George at $500,925.

Houston ranked 13 out of the 15 communities at $205,650 with Mackenzie at number 14 at $118,853. Fort Nelson ranked last at $116,853.

Across the north, the B.C. Northern Real Estate Board recorded a drop in property sales from 2,920 worth $1.2 billion as of June 2022 to 2,033 at a value of $830 million for the first six months of this year.

“There is the possibility of a softer summer, as rates are likely to remain high and continue sapping demand,” the board indicated in a July 11 release.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Water Works! Home Spas
Next story
2 Okanagan homes listed as grand prizes in Dream Home lottery

Just Posted

A transport truck carries cargo containers from the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. British Columbia port workers are back off the job after a tentative agreement was between the employers association and the workers union was rejected. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Renewed B.C. port strike action leads to speculation about federal reaction

The British Columbia Marine Employers Association says the International Longshore and Warehouse Union plans to resume strike activity after union leadership rejected a tentative deal reached last week to end a port strike that lasted nearly two weeks. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Port strike back on after tentative deal rejected

Cows grazing at W Diamond Ranch (W Diamond Ranch).
Dry heats, fires spark feed and hay shortages for farmers in Bulkley Valley

The charred tour bus smoulders on Hwy 16 near Skeena West after a midday fire on July 16 that left 37 international tourists stranded. There were no injuries and the Thornhill Fire Department was quick to respond, helping passengers get back on the road within seven hours. (Thornhill Fire Department photo)
Bus catches fire on Hwy 16, stranding tourists; firefighters respond