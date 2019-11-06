RDBN launches study on outdoor recreation

Outdoor recreation is one of the top highlights of the Burns Lake region for both residents and visitors.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has launched a study to assess how the public views opportunities for outdoor recreation and park services.

The RDBN itself doesn’t manage any parks or outdoor recreation activities and existing services are provided by volunteer-societies, Recreation Sites & Trails BC and BC Parks.

The study is a response to the challenges faced by volunteer groups in relation to maintenance of existing parks, trails, campsites, boat ramps, and other outdoor amenities.

“The project represents a start of a conversation (feasibility stage) on the role the RDBN could play in efficient and effective parks and outdoor recreation service delivery,” according to a news release on Oct. 28.

The initiative aims to answer three main questions:

What type of parks and outdoor recreation areas do RDBN residents value and want to see improved?

What is working well for existing volunteer recreation clubs and what are their challenges?

What could a parks and outdoor recreation service in the RDBN look like? What would it cost?

“The Regional District Board looks forward to understanding the demand for recreation services in the rural area, and how services can be better supported, improved and funded in the most efficient and effective manner possible,” said RDBN chair Gerry Thiessen.

The main findings from the survey and interviews with volunteer recreation groups will be shared at public open house sessions in late January and early February 2020.

The feedback received will also be compiled into what will eventually be a proposed service delivery model that will be presented to the RDBN board of directors as a recommendation for adoption.

The survey will be open until Nov. 18 and can be accessed here.

