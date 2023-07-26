Nellie Davis(Emergency Support Services Branch Coordinator) and Hannah Zayac (Information Coordinator) (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

RDBN info booth on wildfires

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako hosted an info booth in Houston on July 20 from 11:30 a.m. till 2:30 p.m. for Houston residents. They had information on the current wildfire situation which also included information on evacuation and order alerts. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

