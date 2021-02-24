RDBN hoping to get an NDIT intern for 2021

The intern will be hired for the planning department

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) is applying to Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) for an intern for the year 2021.

The RDBN board supported the resolution to apply to NDIT for an intern in their recently concluded board meeting. The host governments had to apply by Jan. 8 and if successful in their application for the internship program, the RDBN will be able to interview and select a candidate by mid-March.

“This program has had great success with many interns securing local government jobs in the region after graduation. The RDBN has participated in the program before, and we look forward to a decision on our grant application,” said the RDBN chief administrative officer, Curtis Helgesen.

The important objectives of NDIT’s internship program are to accelerate operational learning and permanent career placement in local government, provide results focused professional training with Northern Development Initiative Trust and host communities, make local government a career of choice by financially supporting internship opportunities for post-secondary graduates, promote career development, advancement opportunities and quality of life in northern B.C. and help interns develop competencies essential to local government administration.

“The RDBN was a successful Local Government Internship applicant in 2017/2018 as well as 2020/2021. It has been very valuable to have interns on staff to assist with projects and initiatives,” said Nellie Davis, the regional economic development coordinator with the regional district.

The regional district has submitted an application for an intern in the planning department for this year.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

