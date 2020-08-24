RDBN calls on businesses to apply for the Building Façade Improvement Program

Affords opportunity to unincorporated communities along Highway 16 with the help of NDIT

RDBN will be accepting applications until Aug. 31.

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) has entered the third year of its partnership with Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT) on its Business Façade Improvement Program and is accepting applications from businesses who are looking for some financial help to do a facelift as well as for Covid-related business improvements.

NDIT’s Business Façade Improvement Program is offered annually to businesses within municipalities and regional districts. However, with RDBN’s tie-up on the program, businesses in unincorporated communities along Highway 16, that fall under RDBN’s jurisdiction are eligible to apply for the grant according to Jordanna Evans, the economic development assistant with the RDBN.

Properties that are zoned properly and are within the RDBN boundaries are eligible for the grant. The property also needs to have an operating business on it to be eligible for the grant money.

Through this grant program, businesses that are deemed eligible would receive up to $2,500 to improve their building facades and for actions taken by them for a safe re-open and operation during the COVID-19 pandemic response and recovery phase.

Some of the improvements that would be considered as eligible for winning a grant are interior modifications to comply with Work Safe BC’s Returning to Safe Operation Guide, new exterior lighting, exterior architectural features, decorative details for the exterior, façade painting, accessibility improvements, building signage and awnings. However, paving, landscaping, structural repairs, maintenance, construction of additional or new buildings are all ineligible for getting a grant.

RDBN will be accepting applications until Aug. 31 however, eligible businesses could be awarded the grants as and when the review for their application is ended.

”Eligible businesses or properties must be within the RDBN boundaries. RDBN boundaries do not include municipalities,” said Evans.

So far, only one grant has been approved in the RDBN electoral area.

For more information, you can contact Jordanna Evans at 250-692-3195 or send her an email on economic.development@rdbn.bc.ca

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Underwater recovery operation underway for missing kayaker north of Prince George
Next story
B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Just Posted

RDBN calls on businesses to apply for the Building Façade Improvement Program

Affords opportunity to unincorporated communities along Highway 16 with the help of NDIT

Sunday crash at 7-11 in Houston

On Aug. 23, a vehicle crashed into the front of the 7-11… Continue reading

North Coast First Nations call for B.C. border crackdown amidst increased tourism

Request from seven Tsimshian elected leaders comes as sport fishing sector races to recover season

Telkwa Rangers wildfire unit deployed to 1,400-hectare blaze near Penticton

Terrace Firebirds also being sent to fight fire in the southeast

Morice Lake wildfire not currently a threat according to the Northwest Fire Centre

The wildfire started due to lightning on August 12

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

Snowbirds can take to the skies again, three months after fatal B.C. crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed in the May crash

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

Wildfire burning across border with Osoyoos now 27% contained

Fire is reported to be over 18,000 acres and located less than 10 kilometres from the Canadian border

Underwater recovery operation underway for missing kayaker north of Prince George

Witnesses say an adult man disappeared after his kayak turned over on Davie Lake Saturday

Evacuation alert partially lifted for Christie Mountain wildfire in Okanagan

Alert for 3,669 homes had been issued on Aug. 18 due to Christie Mountain wildfire

Bubble fatigue cited as mental challenge during NHL playoffs

The NHL scheduled the second round of the playoffs to open before the first round was complete

B.C. could shine amid Canada’s slow economic recovery: Conference Board

Restoring travel levels will be key for other provinces as well

Shut us down during pandemic, banquet hall owners ask B.C. government

‘(We) end up being the bad guy for not allowing them to party how they want to’

Most Read