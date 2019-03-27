Janette Derksen, Deputy Director of Environmental Services with the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (left) demonstrates how to sort materials with Houston Mayor Shane Brienen (right) during a presentation on recycling on March 7. (Blair McBride photo)

RDBN bids to cut fees for disposing big appliances

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) is seeking to streamline and save money in the disposal process of old, large appliances such as refrigerators and freezers.

At its March 7 meeting, the RDBN discussed the Major Appliance Recycling Roundtable (MARR), which among other functions helps to remove and report ozone-depleting substances (ODS) such as chlorofluorocarbons from large appliances when they’re thrown out.

The RDBN collects those old appliances which contain ODS at its disposal sites – except for Clearview and Manson Creek Landfills – and charges $20 for a user fee. After that the ODS is removed and the units are sorted for recycling.

When taking those old units the RDBN is charged $11 per item and $13 each for air conditioners to remove the ODS.

Deputy director of environmental services Janette Derksen explained to the board that if it negotiates an agreement with MARR the fee structure could change.

The fees would be waived for taking out the ODS – as would the $20 user fee – and the RDBN would be compensated by the MARR, and also given $3 per unit if it’s considered acceptable material.

“We would be breaking even if not gaining a little revenue by waiving the tip fees. We would probably mitigate some of that illegal dumping we see out there,” Derksen said.

In 2018, illegal drop offs of 79 units containing ODS cost the RDBN $1,580, according to a document presented at the meeting.

If the agreement with MARR goes ahead products could begin to be accepted without user fees on May 1, 2019.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
