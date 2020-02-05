RCMP to give update on Coastal GasLink injunction enforcement at 3 p.m.

Talks between the Province and Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs broke down last night

The Commanding Officer of the BC RCMP, Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan, and Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs, Criminal Operations Officer in charge of Core Policing for the BC RCMP, will be available today to provide a statement addressing our police efforts in relation to the dispute over the Coastal GasLink project.

Date: Wednesday February 5, 2020

Time: 3:00 PM

Location: BC RCMP Headquarters Media Room – 14200 Green Timbers Way, Surrey BC

The statement will be posted on the bc.rcmp.ca website after the media availability. No interviews will be granted and no information will be provided in advance of the event.