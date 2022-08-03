Houston RCMP Constable Harry Dhaliwall and community riders Sue Jones and Cindy Sullivan are in training for this year’s Cops for Cancer tour which begins in Dawson Creek and ends in Williams Lake this fall. (Contributed photo)

RCMP set to make ‘arrests’ Aug. 10

Money raised goes to Cops for Cancer bicycle tour

Houston’s three cyclists in this year’s Cops for Cancer bicycle ride continue their efforts to raise money by hosting a bike and bail in the RCMP detachment’s parking lot on Wednesday, Aug. 10.

It’ll feature the arrests of local residents who will be taken to the parking lot and given two options — either be raised up off the ground on a boom lift or pedal a stationary bike until they meet their bail requirement.

Monies raised go toward the Cops for Cancer’s goal of financing research in the battle against cancer.

Houston RCMP Constable Harry Dhaliwal and community riders Sue Jones and Cindy Sullivan, who call themselves the Bulkley Valley Cycling All-Stars, are part of the northern Cops for Cancer contingent.

They’ll be setting off Sept. 14 from Dawson Creek and cycling south through Prince George and finishing in Williams Lake on Sept. 20, a distance of more than 800 kilometres.

There’ll be a barbecue going on at the same time by donation with items provided by Buy Low. And Al from D & A Crane will be donating his time and boom lift.

A nomination form for those who should be arrested can be picked up at the detachment.

Those nominating people have the option of pre-paying the bail or providing it on Aug. 10.

A minimum $300 bail is required and those arrested will be provided an escort to the detachment.

Anyone with questions can contact Cst. Harry Dhaliwal via harry.dhaliwal@rcmp.grc.gc.ca or by calling the detachment, 250-845-2204.

The deadline to nominate is Aug. 7.

