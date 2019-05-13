Prince Rupert RCMP seize a significant amount of drugs in a residence across from the hospital on May 10, 2019. (File photo)

RCMP seize significant amount of drugs in northwest B.C. home

A male and female were arrested in Prince Rupert for possession and purpose of trafficking

Prince Rupert RCMP have arrested a male and female for possession and purpose of trafficking cocaine and marijuana.

Police used a search warrant on Friday, May 10, to investigate a home across from the regional hospital, in the 1200 block of Summit Avenue.

Following the search, “police seized a significant amount of drugs suspected to be cocaine and marijuana. As well as a large amount of cash and two vehicles, which police believe were all related to a drug trafficking operation,” as stated in the press release.

READ MORE: Two people arrested in Terrace and Prince Rupert drug busts

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said RCMP are not going to release the exact amount of drugs, but it was significant enough to recommend charges for the purpose of trafficking.

A 30-year-old male and a 25-year-old female were arrested on Friday, and the male was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date. The female was released with no charges.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to call the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-624-2136 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Shannon Lough | Editor
