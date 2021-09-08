RCMP seeking public’s help for wanted man

39-year-old wanted for driving while prohibited

wanted man

The Prince George RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating 39-year-old Earl James Fargo Lerat, who is wanted for two counts of driving while prohibited.

Lerat’s physical description is an indigenous male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 201 pounds. Lerat also has a tattoo of skulls on his right arm. Lerat should be considered violent and should not be approached. If you locate him, call police immediately.

If you have any information about Earl James Fargo Lerat, or where he may be, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.If you provide information that leads to an arrest or recovery of stolen property, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Previous story
Big jump in B.C. COVID-19 hospitalizations over long weekend
Next story
Coroner’s inquest begins into Montreal-area care home where dozens died of COVID-19

Just Posted

wanted man
RCMP seeking public’s help for wanted man

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix announce vaccine card program at the B.C. legislature, Aug. 23, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Phone bank, website launched for B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card

Former intern from the Northern Development local government internship program is now the director of corporate services for the District of Houston. (File photo/Houston Today)
Northern Development internship program benefiting Houston

site
Passing lane construction on Hwy. 16 on schedule