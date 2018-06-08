RCMP seek witness for sexual assault investigation

Smithers RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying an indirect witness in a criminal investigation who may go by the name Joe. (Video screen capture provided by RCMP)

The man is described as an “important indirect witness” who may be from the Hazelton area.

In February, Smithers RCMP released information on the arrest of Kevin Dunseath involving several criminal charges and outstanding warrants.

Smithers RCMP are now seeking the public’s help to identify an important indirect witness in the ongoing criminal investigation. The male (standing on the right in the video frame) has not yet been identified.

Police need to speak with the male as part of the follow-up investigation, but to date have been unsuccessful identifying him. The witness may go by the name Joe and may be from the Hazelton area, but this has yet to be established.

Should you have any information regarding his identity, Smither’s RCMP ask you contact them at 250-847-3233.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

STORY: Man with Alberta warrants charged with sexual assault near Smithers

The media release in February said that on Friday, Feb. 16, Smithers RCMP received a report of a sexual assault that allegedly occurred at a remote property west of Smithers.

An adult woman was assaulted physically and sexually, and held against her will for a period of time before she was eventually taken to a friend’s home. It was then that the police were called.

With the help of the woman, police were able to go to the property where an adult male matching the description given to was arrested without incident.

Dunseath, 55, was charged with the following:

– Sexual assault causing bodily harm;

– Overcome resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle;

– Forcible Confinement contrary to section 279(2) of the Criminal Code; and

– Obstructing a police officer.

Dunseath also had outstanding warrants in Alberta. The RCMP said these warrants were extended to British Columbia and were to be addressed during the court process.

Dunseath went by several aliases. He initally identifying himself as Gerald Jackson, according to Smithers RCMP.