RCMP seek witness for sexual assault investigation

The man is described as an “important indirect witness” who may be from the Hazelton area.

Smithers RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying an indirect witness in a criminal investigation who may go by the name Joe. (Video screen capture provided by RCMP)

In February, Smithers RCMP released information on the arrest of Kevin Dunseath involving several criminal charges and outstanding warrants.

Smithers RCMP are now seeking the public’s help to identify an important indirect witness in the ongoing criminal investigation. The male (standing on the right in the video frame) has not yet been identified.

Police need to speak with the male as part of the follow-up investigation, but to date have been unsuccessful identifying him. The witness may go by the name Joe and may be from the Hazelton area, but this has yet to be established.

Should you have any information regarding his identity, Smither’s RCMP ask you contact them at 250-847-3233.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

STORY: Man with Alberta warrants charged with sexual assault near Smithers

The media release in February said that on Friday, Feb. 16, Smithers RCMP received a report of a sexual assault that allegedly occurred at a remote property west of Smithers.

An adult woman was assaulted physically and sexually, and held against her will for a period of time before she was eventually taken to a friend’s home. It was then that the police were called.

With the help of the woman, police were able to go to the property where an adult male matching the description given to was arrested without incident.

Dunseath, 55, was charged with the following:

– Sexual assault causing bodily harm;

– Overcome resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle;

– Forcible Confinement contrary to section 279(2) of the Criminal Code; and

– Obstructing a police officer.

Dunseath also had outstanding warrants in Alberta. The RCMP said these warrants were extended to British Columbia and were to be addressed during the court process.

Dunseath went by several aliases. He initally identifying himself as Gerald Jackson, according to Smithers RCMP.

 

Kevin Dunseath

Comments are closed

Previous story
Boat of missing B.C. chief found in river, 17 years after presumed death
Next story
B.C. man who died in work accident had gotten engaged two days earlier

Just Posted

No charges in police shooting deaths of Granisle mother and son

RCMP officer’s actions justified in report including Molotov cocktails and guns in 2016 incident.

Northern Health Authority expands medical bus use

Over 60 or have mobility chalenges? You can now travel on Northern Connections.

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

Houston Bioblitz beats last year’s count

The event documents the Upper Bulkley Watershed’s biodiversity

Houston gains new bus service

Service implemented as Greyhound departs northern B.C.

Capitals vanquish Knights in 5 to capture Stanley Cup

Washington wins 4-3 to earn first-ever NHL crown

Injured deer killing leads to roadside confrontation on Vancouver Island highway

Graphic warning: Story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers.

RCMP seek witness for sexual assault investigation

The man is described as an “important indirect witness” who may be from the Hazelton area.

UNBC doctor wins international prize for vitamin D research

Dr. Jacqueline Pettersen won for her medical research into the effects of vitamin D on visual memory

Price of wood fibre for B.C. pulp mills at a six-year high

Lack of residual chips from sawmills a cause of concern for local mills

B.C. man who died in work accident had gotten engaged two days earlier

Family identifies Nanaimo’s Joe Hermann, 40, as the person killed at Parksville job site Monday

Trudeau denies ‘negative interaction’ after old B.C. editorial alleging misbehaviour goes viral

Prime minister reponds to allegations from a Creston Valley Advance editorial printed 18 years ago

Boat of missing B.C. chief found in river, 17 years after presumed death

Sam Douglas drowned nearly two decades ago on the river he loved

B.C. man recalls terrifying experience at edge of Fuego volcano in Guatemala

‘I had never been on a volcano when it started grumbling. That was scary.’

Most Read