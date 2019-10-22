RCMP release sketch of Radley Beach assault suspect

Police released a sketch of a man believed to be responsible for a sexual assault in Burns Lake on Aug. 15. (RCMP image)

The RCMP released on Oct. 22 a sketch of a man believed to be responsible for a sexual assault incident in Burns Lake in August.

At 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 the Burns Lake RCMP received a report of a sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl at Radley Beach.

LOOK BACK: Teen sexually assaulted at Radley Beach

The victim was sitting on a bench when an unknown man sat beside her, put his hand on her back and tried to stop her from leaving.

The girl managed to run away and contacted the RCMP.

Police describe the man as heavy set, 5’5 to 5’10 tall, brown eyes, short dark hair on the sides and longer dark hair on the top of his head.

It is believed he might be First Nations.

If members of the public have any further information on the case, they are asked to contact the Burns Lake RCMP at 250 692-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Report suggests new BC Ferries terminal near YVR
Next story
Windstorm knocks out power for 10,000 in north and central B.C.

Just Posted

Granisle wins award for biomass heat system

The Village of Granisle has won an award for its ecologically-friendly efforts… Continue reading

Trudeau has won the most seats — but not a majority. What happens next?

Trudeau will have to deal with some of the implications of Monday’s result

Skeena-Bulkley Valley once again goes NDP

Smithers mayor Taylor Bachrach set to follow in Nathan Cullen’s footsteps

LIVE MAP: Results in Canada’s 2019 federal election

Polls are now closed across the country

ELECTION 2019: Here are the results from our 12 B.C. races to watch

Incumbents mostly won our 12 key races, but there were a few upsets too

Raptors Bling: NBA champions receive their rings in pre-game ceremony

There are over 650 diamonds — at a weight of 14 carats — in the 14-karat yellow gold ring

Former Kelowna Hells Angels associate could be deported, court rules

David Revell has lost his fight against deportation from Canada

Alcohol available onboard BC Ferries starting Thursday

Beer and wine sales begin at 11 a.m. on select Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay sailings

RCMP release sketch of Radley Beach assault suspect

The RCMP released on Oct. 22 a sketch of a man believed… Continue reading

‘Find Trevor’: B.C. man’s dog leads searchers to rescue him after fall during hike

‘I’ve had lots of intelligent dogs, but Purple is in a class herself’

15 Canadian youths to sue Ottawa for not acting on climate change

They say young people will be more affected than other groups

Faster response may have prevented fatal outcome at B.C. trampoline park

Coroner’s report rules Greater Victoria father Jay Greenwood’s death accidental

100-pound pumpkin stolen a second time from B.C. business

According to security footage, a man and woman took the pumpkin on Oct. 20 at 8:20 p.m.

Greta Thunberg declines invitation to Victoria due to time, not ferry emissions

Thunberg confirmed that she will be joining a climate strike at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Friday

Most Read