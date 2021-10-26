RCMP release more details in disappearance of Michael Kitchener, last seen on Hwy 16

RCMP have issued a new photo of Kitchener, updating information as it is supplied

Prince Rupert man, Michael Kitchener, 21 years old, was last seen on Oct. 22. running eastbound on Highway 16. On Oct. 26, RCMP is requesting more information from the public. (Photo: Supplied)

Police are renewing their calls for any information the public may have in the disappearance of a Prince Rupert man last seen roughly five days ago.

Michael Kitchener, 21, was last seen running along Highway 16, in an eastbound direction, near the SPCA turn-off, at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 22. He was reported missing the next day.

Described as a Caucasian man, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and roughly 178 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes, Kitchener was last seen shirtless, wearing grey sweatpants and black shoes.

The disappearance is out of character, and the family and friends are hoping for a safe return.

As new information is provided to the RCMP, public notifications are continuously being updated.

Ground search and rescue, the Terrace Police Dog Service, Prince Rupert RCMP floatplane, West Coast Marine and the Coast Guard have been conducting an extensive search along Highway 16.

“As of right now, we are not encouraging any public search parties within the community. We want the public to reach out to us with any new information,” Const. Brody Hemrich, media relations officer for the Prince Rupert detachment, told The Northern View.

Anyone with any information on Kitchener’s whereabouts should contact the Prince Rupert RCMP at 250-627-0700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

