RCMP probe fatal road accident west of Houston

RCMP investigators are looking for anyone who can tell them more about a fatal accident July 16 on Hwy16 between Irrigation Lake Road and Snake Nation Road, approximately 15 kilometres west of Houston.

First responders were already dealing with a man in medical distress at the scene at approximately 6:35 p.m. when RCMP officers came across the incident.

“Police learned that the man had been injured after being run over by a pickup truck. The patient, a man in his forties from Winnipeg, was transported to hospital in Smithers about 50 kilometres west where his condition worsened and he died a short time later,” a RCMP release stated.

The RCMP collision and analysis and reconstruction service is assisting the RCMP Highway Patrol as is the BC Coroners’ Service.

“Investigators are seeking any witnesses to this incident, in particular the occupants of the vehicle that stopped well behind the incident around the time it occurred. That vehicle was also described as a pickup, but no other details are known at this time,” the release continued.

Anyone who witnessed this incident and has information that could aid the investigation, including any dashboard camera video, can contact Sergeant Shawn McLaughlin at the Terrace office of the highway patrol, 250-638-7438.