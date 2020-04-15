RCMP officers undertake education regarding physical distancing

But most people are respecting the need

Houston RCMP officers are continuing to educate people when they can about the need for physical distancing to prevent or contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

But, so far, says detachment commander Sergeant Mark Smaill, most people are respecting the guidance from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“We’re getting a few minor calls,” he said.

“Right now we’re doing as much as we can regarding physical distancing for our members. It’s changed how we respond but there are occasions because of our work when we have to get a bit closer but yes, we’re encouraging physical distancing.”

Smaill did add that as of now, physical distancing is voluntary but that this might change depending upon future government direction.

“Right now it’s a bit premature,” he said of what further directions that might come from the provincial government. “If people are willing to comply, that’s great. We’re doing our job,” he said.”

As of last week, neither the RCMP nor municipal bylaw officers are empowered to enforce, for example, self-isolation or cases where physical-distancing in public spaces isn’t taking place.

But Premier John Horgan, speaking last week, announced further measures to tighten up a late March provincial health order under the Quarantine Act requiring travellers returning from abroad to stay in their residences for 14 days.

Returning travellers must now demonstrate to provincial authorities at border crossings or Vancouver International Airport that they have a self-isolation plan in place.

If not, said Horgan, they’ll be taken to a location until they can produce a plan.

And, he said, the province will enhance the powers of municipal bylaw officers regarding provincial health orders.

