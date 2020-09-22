RCMP. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP issue two $2,300 COVID fines at same Metro Vancouver vacation rental within 24 hours

Cpl. Mike Kalanj said it was ‘quite frankly appalling’ to see parties breaking COVID-19 rules

The same Burnaby vacation rental suite was visited by Mounties and bylaw officers twice within 24 hours for violating COVID-19 gathering rules.

According to RCMP, officers first went to the suite in the 6300-block of McKay Avenue just before 2 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 19) after reports that a large party was taking place in the condo. Police said the gathering had 26 people in violation of COVID-19 rules for vacation rentals, the host had not collected contact information and there wasn’t enough space for partygoers to physically distance. The gathering host was issued a $2,300 fine and the party was dispersed.

Mounties visited the same vacation rental suite again within 24 hours after another complaint of a large party. A different person had rented the space and violated COVID-19 gathering rules with 17 people in the suite. The host of this gathering was also issued a $2,300 fine and the party was dispersed.

Cpl. Mike Kalanj said it was “quite frankly appalling” to see parties breaking COVID-19 rules.

“If you have a vacation property booked in the coming weeks to host a party with 20 of your friends, take our advice and cancel it now because you will be reported and you will be fined,” Kalanj added.

