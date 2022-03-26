RCMP issue amber alert for children abducted from Fort St. John

Liam Bellamy, Myra Bellamy and Dawn Bellamy are believed to be abducted by Jason Dalrymple

The RCMP released photos of Liam Ballamy, Myra Ballamy, Dawn Ballamy, Jason Dalrymple and their olive green 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee. (BC RCMP photos)

Fort St. John RCMP have issued an amber alert for two children they believe were abducted.

Police issued the alert Saturday morning for four-year-old Liam Ballamy and 10-month old Myra Ballamy. Police believe the children are travelling with 23-year-old Dawn Ballamy and 36-year-old Jason Dalrymple.

RCMP believe Dalrymple has taken Dawn and her two children against their will from their residence in Fort St. John and that they are in danger in his presence.

Liam is described as four feet tall with dark brown/black hair and brown eyes. Myra is about two feet tall with light hair and blue/hazel eyes.

Darymple is 5’11, around 200 pounds, with balding light brown hair. He often wears hats or toques, has a brown/reddish mustache, goatee and blue eyes. Dawn is 5’5, around 110 pounds, with long dark brown hair, brown eyes and may be wearing blue glasses.

They were last seen at 8919 91st Street in the area of Fort St. John around 11am on Thursday, March 24.

Police believe they could be driving an olive green 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a B.C. license plate HT184A. They may be travelling with two dogs and a cat.

The suspects are believed to be headed east, possibly toward Ontario.

If you see them, police say not to approach them. Instead, call 911.

